Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Oscar-winning songwriter Randy Newman has postponed his Euro Tour as he is recovering from surgery to repair his neck injury.

As per Deadline, Newman, who had a smash hit with the 1977 single 'Short People', shared news of his injury and surgery on his website.

"Recently, I noticed I was shrinking," Newman wrote. "People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written Short People? Turns out, my neck was broken."

"They operated on me successfully, I think," he continued. "For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early sixties. But the doctor said I'm not quite ready to tour. I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I'm sorry I won't see you this time but I will see you soon."

Newman did not disclose details surrounding the circumstances of his injury.

The European tour, titled 'An Evening With Randy Newman' had been set to begin this month. Newman's website indicated that new dates will be announced "as soon as possible." Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase.

The 78-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has been nominated for 22 Oscars going back to his original score for 1981's 'Ragtime' and continuing to his score for 2019's 'Marriage Story'. He's won Best Original Song twice, first in 2002 for 'If I Didn't Have You' from 'Monsters, Inc.', and then in 2011 for 'We Belong Together' from 'Toy Story 3'. (ANI)

