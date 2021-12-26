Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is basking in love and appreciation for his latest film 83, went to celebrate Christmas with kids at the Save the Children foundation. Dressed in a funky, multicoloured sweater, Ranveer spent the day with the kids who were all wearing Santa caps. Vicky Kaushal Remembers Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on His 122nd Birth Anniversary.

He went on to cut a chocolate cake, featuring his picture as the legendary Kapil Dev in 83. He also clicked individual selfies with the little ones, who were overjoyed to meet the star. 83, written by Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Vasan Bala, revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and others.

