Mumbai, March 9: A social media post circulating on X, formerly Twitter, has sparked controversy by allegedly mocking the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The post, attributed to actor Sara Arjun, featured the tagline "No toxicity, only Dhurandhar," appearing to target the Yash-starrer after its release date was rescheduled to June 4, 2026, due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The viral post gained significant traction online just days ahead of the trailer launch for Sara Arjun’s own project, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While the two films were initially expected to clash at the box office, the postponement of Toxic shifted the release landscape, though comparisons between the projects have persisted among fans on various social media platforms. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ To Have Paid Previews: Here’s How You Can Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film Before Its March 19 Release.

Sara Arjun Fake X Account Post

Sara Arjun's Dad Raj Arjun Clarification

Raj Arjun Addresses Online Misinformation

In response to the growing discourse, Sara Arjun’s father, Raj Arjun, took to Instagram to issue a formal clarification, firmly distancing his daughter from the post. He confirmed that Sara does not maintain an account on X and is active exclusively on Instagram.

"Hi everyone, a fake account is circulating a post in Sara's name," Raj Arjun stated. "For clarity, Sara is not on Twitter, and she would never write something like this." He further emphasized that his daughter has been raised to value professional integrity and mutual respect within the film community.

Sara Arjun Commitment to Professional Ethics

Raj Arjun underscored that the Arjun family views the film industry as a collective unit rather than a source of rivalry. He dismissed the possibility that his daughter would utilize disparaging remarks about fellow artists or their work to promote her own projects.

"We belong to the same film industry, which is like one big family for us," he added. "Sara has been brought to respect every artist and every film. She would be the last person to promote her work by speaking negatively about anyone." He urged the public to disregard and refrain from sharing content from unauthorized accounts posing as the actor.

Clarification on Future Career Prospects

Beyond the current social media controversy, there has been widespread speculation regarding Sara Arjun’s professional trajectory. Recent reports suggested that the young actor had signed a project with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Aditya Dhar’s Action Sequel!.

However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has intervened to clarify that no such deals have been finalized. According to Chhabra, Sara Arjun intends to evaluate her future film opportunities only after the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).