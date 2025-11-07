Actor Rasha Thadani attended the opening day of Nykaaland's Delhi edition, which began on Friday in the national capital. ‘Laikey Laikaa’ Leads Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma Drop a Fun Video Full of 'Cringe' Jokes (Watch Video).

The event, co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live, is being held from November 7 to 9 and has brought together several well-known names from the film and fashion industry.

Rasha Thadani Turns Heads in Glam Metallic Corset Look

Rasha looked every bit gorgeous and chic in a shimmery lavender-blue outfit that featured a metallic corset-style top, which she paired with matching flared pants.

She completed her look with soft curls and minimal makeup, keeping the focus on her glowing skin and effortless charm.

The Delhi edition of Nykaaland celebrates beauty, style, and self-expression through brand showcases, interactive experiences, and celebrity appearances. In the coming days, stars including Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected to join the event.

Talking about Rasha, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Azaad'. The film starred Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in lead roles. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' revolved around themes of freedom, rebellion, and self-discovery.