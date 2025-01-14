Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Azaad, co-starring Aaman Devgan. The movie is slated for release in theatres on January 17, 2025. While much has been written about Raveena's successful career and her daughter Rasha’s upcoming debut, not many know about Anil Thadani. Unlike other industry figures, Anil is not a filmmaker or director but a prominent film distributor. He has played a crucial role behind the scenes in shaping the Indian film distribution landscape. Here's everything you need to know about Anil Thadani. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Bring Their Pets Along for Mumbai Promotions of ‘Azaad’ (See Pics).

Who Is Anil Thadani?

Anil Thadani is a reputed film distributor and the owner of AA Films, a leading distribution company. He is the son of the renowned producer-director Kundan Thadani. Anil met actress Raveena Tandon during the making of Stumped, a sports drama where Raveena ventured into production. After a few months of keeping their relationship private, the couple tied the knot in 2004. Anil’s contributions to the film distribution sector have been substantial, making him a respected figure behind the scenes. ‘Next Katrina Kaif’: Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Wows Netizens With Her First Item Number ‘Uyi Amma’ From ‘Azaad’.

Rasha Thadani With Father Anil Thadani & Aaman Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

About Anil Thadani's AA Films

Anil Thadani established AA Films in 1993, a leading film distribution company. In collaboration with Cineestan Film Company, he formed a joint venture called Cineestan AA Distributors, with Thadani serving as Managing Director and CEO, while Rohit Khattar, founder of Cineestan, chairs the venture. Known for its non-studio model, AA Films has been instrumental in distributing major projects across India. The company has supported iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Aashiqui 2 (2012), and has brought many South films to North cinema, namely Baahubali (2015), Kantara (2022), Kalki 2898 AD (2024), Azaad (2024), Pushpa: The Rule (2024), among others. Rasha Thadani Balances Work and Study! See Her Viral Study Session While Shooting for ‘Azaad’ (Watch Video).

Anil Thadani With 'Pushpa 2' Star Allu Arjun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AA FILMS (@aafilms.official)

For the unversed, Anil Thadani has been in the film distribution business for over three decades now, beginning with Yeh Dillagi in 1994. In 2015, he expanded into presenting Hindi-dubbed versions of South Indian films, starting with Baahubali: The Beginning. Thadani has since distributed major pan-India hits, all of which were major successes in the Hindi market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).