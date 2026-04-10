Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): As siblings across the world marked Siblings Day, actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet moment from her personal life with fans.

The actress posted a special message for her younger sister Shiman Mandanna to give a glimpse of their bond.

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Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday evening, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a black-and-white picture featuring her little sister. Along with the picture, she kept her caption simple and playful, writing, "Apparently it's siblings day so...."

Meanwhile, the actress has also been in the news lately, both for her personal and professional life. She recently celebrated her first birthday after her wedding on February 26, 2026.

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To mark the occasion, Deverakonda shared a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film 'Ranabaali' on Instagram. The clip showed Rashmika getting into her character, Jayamma.

The film is special for Rashmika and Vijay, as it marks their first project together after their wedding and their third collaboration overall.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in 'The Girlfriend', while Vijay recently appeared in 'Kingdom'. The actress will also be seen in Cocktail 2. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' is slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026.

The sequel follows the legacy of the 2012 film 'Cocktail', which explored a modern love triangle and resonated strongly with audiences for its portrayal of relationships and friendship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)