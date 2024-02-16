Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon on Friday unveiled an intersection in Juhu in Mumbai named after her late father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon.

Raveena's daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon were also present at the ceremony.

Also Read | The Holdovers Movie Review: Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are Exceptional in Alexander Payne’s Christmas-Centered Dramedy (LatestLY Exclusive).

Remembering her dad, Raveena said, "Today, we celebrate not just my dad's birth anniversary, but his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. The dedication of the Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk is a testament to his passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking. It's a proud moment for our family, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and honored his memory. May his cinematic brilliance continue to inspire generations to come."

Raveena's father Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s.

Also Read | Imtiaz Qureshi Dies at 93; Ranveer Brar, Adnan Sami and Other Celebs Mourn Loss of the Culinary Legend and Padma Shri Recipient.

He helmed several films such as 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor', 'Khuddar', and 'Zindagi', among others.

He passed away on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)