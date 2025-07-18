Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Reliance Foundation and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre(NMACC), in collaboration with Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, are all set to launch Museum in Residence: Light Atelier in Mumbai, running from July 19 to August 10, 2025.

The interactive exhibition invites children aged 4 to 12 years old to discover the magic of light, shadow, and colour through playful, hands-on exploration.

On July 18, to mark the opening, 100 children from disadvantaged backgrounds were invited to enjoy a fun-filled experience at the Light Atelier exhibition, supported by Reliance Foundation's Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative.

Guided by Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy, ESA aims to inspire and empower children to dream big and achieve their potential, enabling educational opportunities and sports for children from all backgrounds. At the Light Atelier, the children explored the wonders of light and shadows through playful activities that aim to stimulate hands-on sensory discovery.

On collaborating with Dadu, Isha Ambani said, "At NMACC, we are deeply committed to education and expanding access to the arts--especially for young audiences. We're excited to partner with Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar to bring their innovative Light Atelier programme to India for the very first time, as part of our beloved annual Bachpan children's festival. We opened this experience with a day dedicated to children from under-resourced communities through the Reliance Foundation ESA programme. This collaboration reflects our shared dedication and commitment to nurturing learning by designing meaningful experiences that inspire young children's creativity and imagination through play."

Blending elements of art, science, and design, the exhibition celebrates creativity, exploration, and the natural wonder that illuminates every child's imagination. Light Atelier is part of Dadu's Museum in Residence initiative, which, focusing on learning through play as the pedagogical approach, transforms conventional spaces into immersive, playful learning environments for children.

Held in an intentionally crafted space on the same floor as the Infinity Room by Yayoi Kusama, Light Atelier encourages children to imagine, experiment and create as they engage with light sources, reflections, colours, and shadows at seven different open-ended stations.

Using simple materials and limitless possibilities, the exhibition inspires children to see the world through a fresh lens. The programme does not require much teacher/parent intervention, instead allowing for free play, risk taking, active learning and trial and error that is essential to childhood development.

This is the first time this initiative has been implemented in India, and the programme coincides with NMACC's annual Bachpan festival. This festival celebrates the joys of childhood with activations across dance, music, theatre, storytelling, visual art, games, interactive workshops, live science, and more. This year's edition is the most colourful and creative yet, from parent-child sessions to guided introductions to Kathak, Carnatic music, radio jockeying, and Gond and Lippan art. Light Atelier will enhance the already beloved Bachpan festival and is an extension of NMACC's dedication to education and to bringing the best of arts and culture to India, as well as Reliance Foundation's mission to create a strong foundation for lifelong learning and childhood development.

The exhibition aims to reach a broad audience through ticketed entries and school outreach programmes, hosting and providing packages for local schools to bring their children to experience the exhibition. (ANI)

