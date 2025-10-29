Los Angeles [US], October 29 (ANI): Renee Rapp, who is recovering from her illness, has had to postpone another tour date.

Although The Sex Lives of College Girls alum initially assured fans that her Charlotte stop on the Bite Me Tour would go ahead as planned, Rapp later announced that the show has been rescheduled to November 7, as per Deadline.

"As of right now, I still don't have a voice. I'm recovering slowly but still not in a place where I am able to perform safely tomorrow night at my hometown show- 1 am so sorry and heartbroken that I have to postpone," read a statement from Rapp posted on her Instagram Stories.

Rapp assured her fans that "all original tickets will be valid for the new date," adding, "Again I want to stress that I know the time effort and preparation attending a show takes. I promise you it doesn't go unnoticed or unseen."

"I'm taking this time to recover and then next week for these rescheduled shows I will give you the best version of me," she said. "The best version of this show that | love so much. The show you deserve to see. I love y'all and I'm gonna see you, ATL and Tampa next week. Thank you for all of your thoughts and well-wishes."

Earlier this week, Rapp announced she was postponing her shows in Atlanta and Tampa for November 4 and 5, respectively, due to illness. (ANI)

