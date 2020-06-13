Entertainment News | Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Working with His Friends in 2003

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his #RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday remembered how the year 2003 gave him the opportunity to work with a lot of his friends.

Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in the Indian cinema by the end of this month, complemented his anecdotes with a road map of his films released in the year 2002.

"#RoadTo20 - Year-2003. The year of friends! This year gave me the opportunity to work with so many of my friends. Every film had a personal connect," wrote Bachchan in the caption.

He started by sharing how he got the opportunity to work with his childhood friends Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in 'Mai Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.'

"#MaiPremKiDiwaniHoon with my childhood friend @hrithikroshan and my second with @kareenakapoorkhan. #MumbaiSeAayaMeraDost with my friends @lakhiaapoorva @larabhupathi and @vickablo," he wrote.

He then remembered working with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Kuch Na Kaho' and working with actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty in 'Zameen.'

"#KuchNaKaho with @rohansippy and the Missus @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb .#Zameen with @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @bipashabasu," he wrote.

"L.O.C with JP Saab again and his what I like to call "band of brothers" @suniel.shetty @duttsanjay #Saif #Akshaye @ajaydevgn @nagarjuna_akkin.eni and countless more. All such wonderful memories," he added.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor ended the note by stating that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Kuch Na Kaho' remains to be one of his favourite music albums.

"Kuch Na Kaho is still one of my favourite music albums. Composed brilliantly by the awesome trio Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. Still listen to it regularly. Now that I think about it, I've been blessed with such good music in my career," he wrote.

Abhishek, who is all set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, had started with the #RoadTo20 series to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. (ANI)

