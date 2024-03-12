Filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited upcoming action thriller Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the teaser video and captioned it, "All the best Aayush. #Ruslaan #RuslaanTeaser #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi." The teaser shows heart-stopping action with breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences. As soon as the teaser was released, fans flooded the comment section. Aayush Sharma wrote, "Thank you so much sir .. means a lot." One of the users wrote, "Amazing." Helmed by director Karan L Butani, Ruslaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024. Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma Announces Title of His Upcoming Film With Katyayan Shivpuri (View Motion Poster).

Aayush Sharma says about the teaser, "Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience's pulse. It tells me we're doing something right with Ruslaan. His support means the world to us." Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. Recently, Aayush took to Instagram and treated fans to the new poster and a teaser announcement.

The poster captures Aayush Sharma's intense gaze, his eye almost pierced by a menacing knife. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Haarne ka khauf nahi hai, meri gun aur guitar ke saath, bas duniya jeetne ka josh hai. Toofan ki tarah nahi... Toofan hi hu main.(There is no fear of losing, just the excitement of conquering the world with my gun and guitar. Not like a storm...I am a storm) #Ruslaan teaser arriving on 12th March, 2024. Roaring in theatres on 26th April 2024. #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi." The film will hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.