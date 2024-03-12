The official teaser for Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan has been released and will excite you. The teaser shows Aayush acing action stunts and fighting bad guys. Directed by Karan Butani and produced by KK Radhamohan, Ruslaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade. Zaheer Iqbal will be making a special appearance in the action thriller. The film will hit the theatres on April 26, 2024. Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma Dons Never-Before-Seen Action Hero Avatar in Karan Butani’s Thriller; Film To Release on April 26 (Watch Video).

Watch Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan Teaser:

