Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film, which was tentatively titled as AS04, has been titled as Ruslaan. The actor would be playing titular role in the film helmed by Katyayan Shivpuri. The makers have dropped a cool motion poster featuring the handsome hunk. AS04: Jagapathi Babu Joins Aayush Sharma’s Action Entertainer; Tollywood Actor Shares the News With a Cool Pic on Instagram.

Ruslaan Motion Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

