Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Actor Ryan Guzman and his fiancee Chrysti Ane have become parents to a baby girl, their second child together.

The 33-year-old actor posted a black-and-white photo from the hospital on Instagram announcing that they have named their newborn daughter Genevieve Valentina Guzman.

"Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita. Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre," he wrote.

Ane shared the same photo on her Instagram page.

"We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I'm so happy we did that. It was so special," she wrote in the caption.

Guzman, known for movies such as "Step Up" series and "The Boy Next Door", and Ane are already parents to son Mateo Lopes, who was born in January 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)