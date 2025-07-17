Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): July 18, 2025, will always hold a special place in Ahaan Pandey's life as it marks the release date of his debut film 'Saiyaara'.

On the eve of the film's release, Ahaan took to Instagram and poured his heart out, expressing gratitude to director Mohit Suri.

"You might've met me a year ago, but the truth is, I met you long before that.I met you through the stereo system in my car, with my grandmother, when we'd go pick up cassettes of every one of your films I met you in the cinema hall, watching Aashiqui 2 with my mother and sister-- we cried through the ending and then cried again because we had to translate every dialogue for my mother," he recalled.

"I met you in the dubsmashes I made to your music. I met you in my moments of pain and in my moments of love.Mohit Suri, you defined my childhood in ways you couldn't imagine. And maybe somewhere, in some universe, my grandmother is buying a cassette of Saiyaara today," he added.

Giving a shoutout to the entire team of 'Saiyaara', Ahaan further wrote, "Thank you, Vik sir. You envisioned my mother's campaign all those years ago--making her look good was easy, making me look even half as decent probably took more effort, but somehow you managed. Thank you, Sumana--we tried, we failed, we tried again, and then we landed this. You made me meet someone who believed in me as much as you did."

Ahaan also shared a video in which he could be seen giving a tight hug to Mohit Suri.

"Thank you, Akshaye, it was your first and you took that leap of faith, you have an iron heart. Thank you, Sankalp--for writing something so full of magic and for believing we could. Thank you, Adi sir--for relentlessly believing I was capable, even when everyone else told you otherwise. And thank you, Shanoo--you were always the one shaping me, making me believe I'm capable. You were the sole and soul support, the guiding light.To Mohit Suri--the man who brought feeling back into my life... and gave me my dream - aaj, kal aur forever, bas tum hi ho," he added.

On Thursday, Ahaan also visited Siddhivinayak Temple with co-star Aneet Padda and sought Lord Ganesha's blessings. (ANI)

