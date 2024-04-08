Entertainment News | Salman Khan and His Father Salim Khan Enjoy Lunch with Politician Ashish Shelar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spent quality time with his father Salim Khan at politician Ashish Shelar's house, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Ashish Shelar, on Sunday, took to his social media to share a picture featuring Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

In the picture, Salman is seen sporting a grey t-shirt and brown pants, while his father opts for a yellow shirt and blue pants.

Sharing the picture, the politician wrote, "Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @beingsalmankhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity!! #Charity"

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman is also set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

