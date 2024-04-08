Entertainment News | Salman Khan and His Father Salim Khan Enjoy Lunch with Politician Ashish Shelar

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spent quality time with his father Salim Khan at politician Ashish Shelar's house, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Agency News ANI| Apr 08, 2024 12:10 AM IST
Entertainment News | Salman Khan and His Father Salim Khan Enjoy Lunch with Politician Ashish Shelar
Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Ashish Shelar (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spent quality time with his father Salim Khan at politician Ashish Shelar's house, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Ashish Shelar, on Sunday, took to his social media to share a picture featuring Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5deBo2J0ff/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the picture, Salman is seen sporting a grey t-shirt and brown pants, while his father opts for a yellow shirt and blue pants.

Sharing the picture, the politician wrote, "Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @beingsalmankhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity!! #Charity"

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Salman is also set to join forces with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'.

However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Also Read | Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 Best Commercials Featuring Tollywood's Stylish Star That Thrilled Fans (Watch Videos).

    Also Read | Karan Wahi Sweats It Out in the Gym, Actor Flaunts Post-Workout Pump in Leg Day Selfie (See Pic).

    Also Read | Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 Best Commercials Featuring Tollywood's Stylish Star That Thrilled Fans (Watch Videos).

    Also Read | Karan Wahi Sweats It Out in the Gym, Actor Flaunts Post-Workout Pump in Leg Day Selfie (See Pic).

