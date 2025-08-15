Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan extended a musical tribute on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a clip from his 2020 song 'Pyaar Karona,' extending Independence Day wishes to everyone.

In the visuals, the actor could be seen crooning the lyrics of the song in a soulful manner, with his facial expressions on point. "Happy Independence Day," he wrote in the caption.

The video concludes with Salman's final greetings for fans and a glimpse of the tiranga.

The song was originally released in April 2020, when the actor presented the particular anthem to motivate everyone in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Salman also wrote the lyrics of the song alongside Hussain Dalal. It was composed by Sajid Wajid and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebrities have also extended heartwarming wishes on Independence Day 2025. From Akshay Kumar's tribute to the "heroes" who keep beaches clean to Suniel Shetty's strong message for the Armed Forces, social media has been abuzz with greetings and homages.

Others to share the messages were Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, and Ram Charan, among others.

On the work front for Salman Khan, the actor was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss's 'Sikandar.' The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Sanjay Kapoor, and Jatin Sarna.

He is now gearing up to don the Indian Army uniform for his next, Apoorva Lakhia's war drama, 'Battle of Galwan.' The film is based on the Galwan valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020, where twenty Indian soldiers died, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

In July, Salman shared his first look from the film, with a powerful motion poster.

Further details about the projects are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

