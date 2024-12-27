Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): The highly anticipated teaser for Salman Khan's upcoming action film 'Sikandar', initially scheduled to release today at the megastar's 59th birthday, has been postponed out of respect for the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday evening.

The teaser was set to drop on Friday, December 27, at 11:07 AM, marking a significant occasion for Salman Khan fans.

Also Read | Salman Khan Birthday: Fans Share Photos of Bhaijaan Cutting His Cake and Posing with Shera (View Pics).

However, the production house behind 'Sikandar', Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, announced on Friday morning that the release would be delayed due to the national mourning following Dr Singh's death.

In a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the team expressed their condolences, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December at 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar."

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Postponed to December 28 Following Passing of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEEOS14SvpL/

Dr Singh, who passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, was a revered figure in Indian politics.

His contributions to the nation's economic reforms in the early 1990s, including the liberalization of India's economy, were pivotal in shaping the modern economic landscape.

His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by significant legislative changes, including the introduction of the Right to Information Act (RTI) and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Meanwhile, the postponement of the teaser release came shortly after the makers had unveiled Salman Khan's first look from the film.

The poster, shared by the actor on Instagram the night before, showcased Salman in a rugged avatar, wearing a suit and holding a spear, while his face was partially obscured.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DECtzeGCzpE/

The teaser was initially planned to coincide with Salman's birthday, offering fans their first glimpse of the actor's character in the highly anticipated film directed by AR Murugadoss.

'Sikandar' also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman, and is scheduled to release in cinemas next Eid.

The film has generated significant buzz, and Salman's role in it is being keenly awaited by fans.

In addition to Sikandar, Salman Khan is currently hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 and is also gearing up for the release of 'Kick 2', another film under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)