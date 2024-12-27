The teaser for Sikandar, initially scheduled for release today, December 27, to mark Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, has been delayed. The postponement comes in light of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller is now set to premiere online on December 28 at 11:07 AM, as announced by the official X handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman Khan Birthday: From ‘Sikandar’ To ‘Kick 2’, Upcoming Movies of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan You Can’t Miss!.

The statement reads, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM.”

'Sikandar' Teaser Shifted to December 28

In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.… — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 27, 2024

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming much-anticipated magnum opus, Sikandar, recently revealed its first-look poster on social media. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar blends action, drama, and emotion.

On Friday, the Central government declared seven days of national mourning to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 26.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a notification addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, announced that seven days of national mourning would be observed across India until January 1, 2025, as a mark of respect for the late former Prime Minister.

The last rites of the former Prime Minister will be conducted with full state honours.

The news of Dr. Singh's demise was confirmed by the hospital late on Thursday night.

In a statement, the hospital said, “With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m..”

