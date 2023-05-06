Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The golden memories of Satish Kaushik keep visiting his friends and families.

Sanjay Kapoor, who made his screen debut with Satish Kaushik's directorial 'Prem', shared a frame with the late director to recollect fond memories. The black and white frame shows Sanjay, Tabu and Satish from the movie set. Sanjay wrote in the caption, "28 years of Prem, Miss you Satish, 5th May 1995, #debut."

Sanjay shared a couple of pictures with Tabu, the heroine of the movie. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the love story of 'Prem' revolves around reincarnation. Sanjay Verma (played by Sanjay Kapoor) gets hallucinations of a past life as Shantanu. He meets Sonia Verma (Tabu) and tries to impress upon the fact that she is Lachi from a past life, his lover.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'. Among his directorials, "Tere Naam', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Pass hai', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' got love from the audience. The actor-director died on March 8 in the National Capital Region following a sudden cardiac arrest. (ANI)

