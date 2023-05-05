Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971. It is set to release on May 12 in Bangladesh. Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, "Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together." Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Troll SRK-Salman Khan Haters (SPOILER ALERT).

"We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!" He adds, "Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF's Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory."

Pathaan is also the highest grossing film of the fabled YRF's Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

