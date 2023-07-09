Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): On July 9, 1938, a legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar was born, whose remarkable contributions to Indian cinema are a treasure trove for posterity. From playing romantic roles to intense characters, Sanjeev Kumar over the course of several decades enthralled audiences with his versatile performances. Not only that, he had a unique ability to infuse humour and warmth into every role he played.

'Dastak', 'Koshish', ' Sholay' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta' are some of the films by which he made a special niche for himself. No one can ever forget his charming personality and his style of dialogue delivery. So, on his birth anniversary today, let's revisit his iconic roles and movies that left a stamp on our hearts.

'Dastak'

The film, which was released in 1970, is based on the radio drama Naql-e-Makaani, which was first played in 1944 on the Lahore station. The plot centres around a couple's problems and challenges as they move into a new home. As he dives into the depths of human emotions and relationships, Sanjeev Kumar's acting abilities show through.

'Koshish'

The film follows the journey of a deaf and mute couple, played by Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. Kumar's outstanding performance in the film garnered him a National Film Award, confirming his place as one of Bollywood's best performers. The film is one of the masterpieces of Gulzar.

'Sholay'

The actor played the iconic character of Thakur Baldev Singh whose hands were chopped off by a dacoit who was none other than Gabbar Singh. It's impossible to say what Thakur would have looked like in the hands of another actor, but with Sanjeev Kumar, he became the man living with the guilt of his family's slaughter but still fighting. Despite Gabbar taking away his arms, Thakur made sure to bring the bandit down by hiring Jai and Veeru. And Thakur remains the most memorable character of his career. it is one of the most heroic roles ever seen in Hindi film.

'Nishan'

The film was an important turning point in Sanjeev Kumar's career, as the actor demonstrated his versatility by playing both parts. Kumar took a risk by playing such a demanding and essential part in his debut film as the lead. He received a lot of appreciation for his portrayal in the film.

'Naya Din Nai Raat'

This film is a perfect example of Kumar's versatility as an actor. He played portrayed nine different personalities in this film, each of which was distinct and distinctive from the others.

'Seeta Aur Geeta'

In this movie, Sanjeev Kumar essayed a romantic yet headstrong doctor who falls in love with Hema Malini's character Geeta.

'Trishul'

Sanjeev Kumar played the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's father, RK Gupta. He gave an impactful performance which is still remembered. Written by Salim-Javed, this movie brought the stalwarts of the 70s in one frame. Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.

On November 6, 1985, the legendary actor left for his heavenly abode. However, his memories are still alive in our hearts. His legacy will live on through the movies he made, the characters he played, and the lives he touched. (ANI)

