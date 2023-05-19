Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan left everyone in awe with her latest look at Cannes.

Dressed in a tassel shimmery outfit, Sara definitely amped up her glam quotient.

Sharing pictures of her look, Sara took to Instagram and wrote, "Sorry for the spam.Feeling too Glam. Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam."

A video of Sara delivering a powerful speech at the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is also doing the rounds.

In the speech, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art.

"I'm so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally," she said.

Sara made her debut at Cannes red carpet on Tuesday in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's lehenga.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara will be seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. She will also be seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

