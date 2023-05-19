Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been making some glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. A video that has now surfaced on social media shows Sara delivering a powerful speech about Indian culture, cinema and art. No doubt, the B-town diva understands how to keep her fans engaged and at the same time make her country proud. Sara Ali Khan Meets Naomi Campbell! Bollywood Actress Poses With Supermodel at Cannes 2023 Party (View Viral Pic).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)