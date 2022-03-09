Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan's recent Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is an avid nature lover.

On Wednesday, Sara took to the social media application and shared a few pictures from her Ladakh vacation.

Also Read | Lucifer Fame Tom Ellis Raises Concern About Condition of Women in Ukraine on International Women's Day (View Post).

One of the images features Sara looking up at the sky while on a motorbike. The other image stars Sara sitting around a bonfire.

For the caption, she used a quote by 20th-century Italian actress Eleonora Duse.

Also Read | Did You Know Kpop Idol Rain’s Song ‘Bad Boy’ Was Used In Tamil Movie Eetti? (Watch Videos).

"If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. She is also a part of 'Gaslight', which features Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte apart from her. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)