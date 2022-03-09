Many believe that India woke up to Kpop only recently. It couldn't be furthest from truth. Kpop music had been enjoyed and by several people for a long time now. There's also a reason behind it. As per a Firstpost article, Kpop entered India in the 2000s in Manipur and since then it has been enjoyed in pockets. Today, it's everywhere and rightfully so. In a country with severe dearth of melody in film and non-film music, Kpop has managed to become even more popular. So it's only obvious to find them make way into Indian movies as well. In fact, Kpop idol and Kdrama actor Rain's song 'Bad Boy' finds a place in the BG of Tamil movie Eetti. K-Pop: India Among Top 10 Countries Tweeting Most on K-Pop.

In one particular scene, Rain's song is used as a means to show what a wicked person the guy is who rides a scooter with a woman as a pillion. Check out the scene here... Scroll down to 15: minutes to hear the song. Are BTS Members Allowed to Date Anyone? Bizarre Big Hit Entertainment Rules K-Pop Artists Are Expected to Follow.

Now check the original track:

The track has a lot of oomph, style and brashness which only get accentuated by Rain's smooth dance moves. It's quite catchy and we understand why the director must have used it here. It was released in 2008 while the MV was out in 2012. Eeti released in 2015.

