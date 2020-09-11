Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): The late-night comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' is getting back to the studio to start its 46th season on NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sketch comedy series has set October 3 for its season premiere, once again airing live across the country at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. NBC said the show will return to its home base in Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H to kick off the season.

After nearly seven months, the premiere will mark the first in-studio edition of 'SNL'. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production, the show's last episode aired on March 7, with Daniel Craig hosting.

The last season in spring was closed out with three remote editions of the show that featured cast members and musical guests all performing from their homes.

As per the show's usual theme, little else about the season premiere is known. 'SNL' typically doesn't announce its first list of hosts, or which cast members are returning and who's joining the ensemble, until closer to its airdate.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, with the show's return to in-studio production, a number of other late-night programs are also gearing up for a comeback.

NBC's 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' have both resumed taping at 30 Rock, and CBS' 'Late Show' and 'Late Late Show' have done the same at their respective studios. Although 'Late Show' host Stephen Colbert is filming from a replica of his office at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater rather than in the theatre itself.

After a summer break, Jimmy Kimmel is set to return to his ABC late-night show on September 21.

'SNL' has a much larger cast than any of those shows and more moving parts with multiple sketches and musical performances. NBC isn't yet sharing details on how the show will accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions. (ANI)

