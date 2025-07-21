Los Angeles [US], July 21 (ANI): Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' is in works.

Apple TV+ has announced that shooting on the fourth season of the beloved sports comedy series has begun in Kansas City in the US, with additional filming due to take place in London, as per Variety.

Also Read | Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54: 'The Cosby Show' and 'Malcolm & Eddie' Star Passes Away in Accidental Drowning in Costa Rica - Reports.

The makers also shared the series' first look.

It was previously reported that Jason Sudeikis would be returning as Ted Lasso for Season 4. Now, it is confirmed that original cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift will all be back as well, as per Variety.

Also Read | Mohan Raj Dies on ‘Vettuvam’ Set: Silambarasan Provided Financial Aid to Late Stunt Artiste's Family, Reveals Choreographer Silva.

New cast members for the series include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. Exact character details for the newcomers are being kept under wraps, but it is known that Feely will take over the role of Henry Lasso, Ted's son, Variety reported.

Jack Burditt has boarded Season 4 as executive producer under his new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel also executive produce. Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)