Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Singer-actress Selena Gomez has announced her new album, 'I Said I Love You First,' a collaboration with her fiance, record producer Benny Blanco.

The album is set to release on March 21.

Gomez took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, writing, "I always trick you guys... My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21."

She also shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes pictures from the album's video shoot.

She also announced the release of the album's first single, "Scared of Loving You", which is now available on all streaming platforms.

The lyric video for "Scared of Loving You" has also been released on YouTube. The song was written by Gomez, Blanco, and Finneas.

This new album marks a special collaboration between Gomez and Blanco, who have been working together on music and are also engaged to be married.

Blanco is a renowned record producer and songwriter with an impressive list of credits, including work with Ed Sheeran, BTS, Eminem, and Justin Bieber.

Gomez's fans are eagerly anticipating the release of 'I Said I Love You First', which promises to be a unique and exciting musical project.

The album will be released via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. (ANI)

