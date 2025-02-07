Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez, known for their strong friendship, recently hosted a fabulous Galentine's celebration for their beauty brands, LolaVie and Rare Beauty. The duo turned heads in matching chic black outfits, radiating glamour throughout the evening. Fans were delighted when a fan page shared a playful video of the two stars lip-syncing to a legendary Friends scene featuring Jennifer and Matt LeBlanc. The video, captioned The collab of the CENTURY, sparked nostalgia among fans. Jennifer and Selena recreated the 'Do you know something' scene from FRIENDS no doubt it turned out to be epic. The Galentine’s bash not only celebrated friendship but also showcased Jennifer and Selena's fun-loving personalities, making it a memorable event for beauty enthusiasts and Friends fans alike. ‘Forever Begins Now’: Selena Gomez Engaged to Boyfriend Benny Blanco, ‘Emilia Perez’ Actress Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring on Social Media (See Pics).

Jennifer Aniston With Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston Recreates FRIENDS Scene With Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@thefriendstweets)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)