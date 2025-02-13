Los Angeles [US], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of the BAFTA Film Awards 2025, the organisers on Thursday unveiled the list of the presenters.

This year, audience will see celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Alwyn, Isabella Rossellini, Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes presenting the BAFTA trophy to the winners, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Rupali Ganguly Joins Divine Sangam Aarti in Prayagraj, 'Anupamaa' Fame Actress Shares Photos From Her Spiritual Visit on Insta (See Post).

Other presenters include Adam Pearson, Adam Scott, Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, Celia Imrie, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gwendoline Christie, Hannah John-Kamen, James McAvoy, James Norton, Letitia Wright, Leo Woodall, Lupita Nyong'o, Marisa Abela, Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Michelle Monaghan, Naomi Ackie, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Simon Pegg, Shazad Latif, Stephen Merchant, Thomasin McKenzie, Vanessa Kirby, Vanessa Williams, Will Poulter, Will Sharpe, Tom Felton and Wunmi Mosaku.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in London on February 16. In India, the audience can watch the awards on Lionsgate Play.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: From 'Sreeragamo' to 'Nenjukkul Peidhidum', Timeless South Indian Melodies To Celebrate Romance!.

"Conclave" and "Emilia Perez" scored the most nominations."Conclave," Edward Berger's Vatican-set Papal mystery-thriller, earned 12 nominations, including best film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Rossellini, as per Variety."Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard Spanish-language musical-thriller about a trans Mexican cartel boss, received 11, including best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofia Gascon and supporting actress for Gomez and Saldana.

Both "Conclave" and "Emilia Perez" led the pack following the longlists, although they've traded places at the top ("Emilia Perez" had 15 longlists slots to "Conclave's'" 14). Wicked also got nominated. It earned 7 nominations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)