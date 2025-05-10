Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Shabana Azmi took a moment to remember her late father and renowned poet Kaifi Azmi on his 23rd death anniversary.

On Saturday, the 'Arth' actress took to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white childhood picture with her father. Along with the picture, she also shared a caption that read: "Abba... 23 years since you left, but you live on in every pore of my being."

Also Read | Justin Bieber Calls Himself 'Selfish' in Cryptic Instagram Posts, Admits to Hurting Others 'Unintentionally' Amid Well-Being Concerns.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJdhYw5px2E/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Read | 'Loved Seeing King Khan': Khloe Kardashian Is All Hearts for Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 Debut, Calls Bollywood Superstar's Look 'Amazing'.

Kaifi Azmi, born Sayyid Athar Hussein Rizvi on January 14, 1919, in Uttar Pradesh, wrote his first poem when he was 11 years old. He later became one of India's most respected poets and passed away on May 10, 2002.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the crime drama Dabba Cartel.

Apart from Shabana Azmi, the drama also featured Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and others.

The series was created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

The series follows the story of five middle-class women in Thane who run a tiffin service. Things take a turn when they unknowingly get caught up in a drug operation.

'Dabba Cartel' was released on February 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)