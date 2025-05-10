Global cinema icon Shah Rukh Khan achieved a significant milestone in his career by becoming the first male Bollywood actor to grace the Met Gala 2025 in New York. King Khan's special outfit for the grand fashion event was crafted by none other than Sabysachi Mukherjee, who also joined the Bollywood superstar at the gala. After Shah Rukh Khan's debut at the blue carpet of the Met Gala on May 5, several pictures and videos went viral across social media platforms. Now, American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has also expressed her admiration for SRK's Met Gala 2025 look. Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025: Bollywood’s Badshah Makes ‘Dandy’ Met Debut in Classic All-Black Sabyasachi Look, Iconic ‘K’ Necklace Roars Royalty (See Pictures).

Khloe Kardashian Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Look

Looks like Khloe Kardashian is the newest addition to Shah Rukh Khan's global fanbase. The reality TV star took to her Snapchat stories to celebrate the King of Bollywood for his Met Gala 2025 look. She also revealed that she first learned about him in 2024 when she visited India with her sister, Kim Kardashian. In her first story about SRK, she wrote, "I loved seeing King Khan at the Met. Hes the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year."

Khloe further discussed his look designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and wrote, "He looked amazing, and it's so great to see how the talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around the world with the theme of the event." Khole also gushed over Shah Rukh's 'K' necklace.

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to SRK’s Met Gala 2025 Appearance

Shah Rukh Khan Expresses Gratitude for Met Gala 2025 Experience

Following the event, SRK took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to express his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to walk at the Met Gala 2025. He wrote, "Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!" ‘Shah Rukh Khan Is One of the Most Famous Men in the World’: Sabyasachi Enlightens Met Gala 2025 Hosts Teyana Taylor, Ego Nwodim on SRK’s Global Stardom (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan on His Met Gala 2025 Debut

Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’! pic.twitter.com/Ff2AHJmMXm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2025

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King. Touted to be an action film, the movie will also star Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The movie is scheduled for a release in second half of 2026.

