New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from his visit to the national capital for an event on Tuesday have created quite a stir on the internet.

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani posted a couple of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle, captioned, "Delhi Diaries..." In them, he could be seen looking dapper dressed in a formal black three-piece suit as he posed for the camera.

In the social media post's comments section several people left heart and fire emojis for SRK, among his admirers, were also Richa Chadha and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Coming to the film front, the actor will finally make his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan' set to release on January 25, 2023. Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023. (ANI)

