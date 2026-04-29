Entertainment News | Shanaya Kapoor Shares Cute Picture from Childhood as She Wishes Mom Maheep on Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): As it's Maheep Kapoor's birthday on Wednesday, her daughter and actor Shanaya Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared an adorable picture.

The picture shows Maheep holding baby Shanaya in her arms.

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"Happy birthday mumma. Love you to the most," she captioned the post.

Gauri Khan also penned a sweet birthday post for her close friend Maheep.

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Check out Ananya's post for Maheep here.

Maheep, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is a popular jewellery designer. In 2020, she explored the world of light, camera, and action with Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

The show focuses on the personal and professional journeys of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. It first aired on November 27, 2020, on Netflix, and its second season premiered on September 2, 2022. The third season was released in 2024.

Maheep's daughter Shanaya followed in her dad's footsteps as in 2025, she made her acting debut in the romantic drama film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring alongside Vikrant Massey. Recently, she was seen in Tu Yaa Main. (ANI)

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