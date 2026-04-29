Inside Remo D’Souza’s Mumbai Home ‘Sabr’: A Tour of the Filmmaker’s Minimalist Sanctuary and Rare Spiritual Spaces

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Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza, alongside his wife Lizelle D’Souza, recently invited audiences into their private world, unveiling their Mumbai bungalow aptly named 'Sabr' (Patience). In a detailed home tour released on April 26, 2026, the couple showcased a residence that harmoniously blends modern minimalism with deep spiritual roots.

Remo D’Souza Home Interior Tour

The home beautifully reflects the contrasting design sensibilities of Remo D’Souza and Lizelle, blending experimentation with minimal elegance to create a balanced, modern living space. While Lizelle leans toward bold choices, the overall aesthetic follows Remo’s preference for subtle tones and uncluttered interiors. The residence is thoughtfully divided into functional zones, starting with a formal hall featuring large grey sofas, expansive artwork, and a transparent partition that keeps the space open and connected to the dining area. The dining section stands out with a mirrored wall, a marble-top table, and a contemporary crystal chandelier, complemented by warm wooden flooring that adds depth. Meanwhile, the den offers a vibrant contrast, showcasing Lizelle’s love for colour through bold blue walls, striking artwork, and plush Versace cushions, making it the most lively and personalised corner of the home.

Ganesh Mandir and Shivling at Home

Perhaps the most significant aspect of 'Sabr' is its emphasis on faith. The home reflects the couple’s multi-faith background, housing a statue of Mother Mary, a Lord Ganesha mandir at the entrance, and a dedicated indoor Shiva space. Lizelle revealed that the spiritual layout was planned before the house itself. The north-east corner was specifically reserved for a Shivling containing a rare Shaligram, which the couple describes as one of the smallest in the world. The area is accented by a waterfall, creating a serene environment that Lizelle believes carries a powerful spiritual presence.

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‘Sabr’ Home Built on Family and Faith

The design process was one of constant evolution. Lizelle shared that the final look was the result of considerable trial and error to find a middle ground between her vibrant style and Remo’s "less is more" philosophy. Beyond the architecture, the tour highlighted a lively household filled with pets and creative energy. For the D’Souzas, 'Sabr' is not just a luxury property but a grounded sanctuary built on the pillars of family, faith and artistic rest.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).