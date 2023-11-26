Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Several Bollywood and television celebs on Monday attended the prayer meeting for film director Rajkumar Kohli in Mumbai.

Former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, actor Sunny Deol, film producer Manmohan Shetty, actor Teenu Verma, director Sham Kaushal, actor Raj Babbar, actor Riteish Deshmukh, actor Jackie Shroff, actor Reena Roy, film producer Ganesh Jain, Ratan Jain, Vindu Dara Singh and Harish Sughand marked their presence at the meet.

Rajkumar Kohli's son Armaan Kohli attended to the guests who came for the prayer meeting.

Celebrities pay their last respects to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Armaan Kohli can be seen touching the feet of Shatrughan Sinha.

Rajkumar Kohli passed away on Friday at the age of 93. He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

Earlier on November 24, his mortal remains were brought to Santacruz. Sonu Nigam, Rajat Bedi, and Aditya Pancholi paid their last tribute to Rajkumar that day. Sonu Nigam also attended the funeral and can be seen consoling the filmmaker's son Armaan Kohli. He was seen teary-eyed during the funeral.

Rajkumar Kohli was known for directing renowned Bollywood films such as Lootera, which starred Dara Singh and Nishi (Nishi later married Kohli), as well as Punjabi films such as Dulla Bhatti. His other significant Hindi films include Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka, Raaj Tilak, and others with ensemble casts. Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj commonly appeared in his films.

Kohli debuted his son Armaan Kohli in the multi-starrer action picture Virodhi in the early 1990s. In Aulad Ke Dushman and Qahar, he directed his son once more. Qahar also starred with Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty.

Kohli appeared in numerous other films in the 1990s, including Dushman Zamana, Anaam, and Aulad Ke Dushman.

After a five-year break, he reappeared with the multi-starrer 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.'

In September 2013, he appeared as a participant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 7.

He was last seen playing a negative role in the Salman Khan starrer 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which was released on 12 November 2015. (ANI)

