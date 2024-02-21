Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): VJ-actor Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday, shared a special post for her husband and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar on their second wedding anniversary.

On the special day, she took to Instagram and dropped an adorable picture along with a heartwarming note for Farhan.

She wrote, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar. Happy anniversary."

In the picture, Shibani is seen resting her head on Farhans' shoulder.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Farhan's sister and film director Zoya Akhtar wrote, " Happy Happy."

Actor Mrunal Thakur commented, " Happy anniversary favs."

Actors Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty and Rasika Dugal dropped hearts in the comment section.

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, Shibani was recently seen in 'Made in Heaven 2'. (ANI)

