Bollywood's favourite director-turned-actor, Farhan Akhtar celebrates his birthday on January 9. He has always been known for his brilliant craft, be it in acting or direction. But we believe his impeccable sense of style also deserves some appreciation. The Bollywood actor and director has a unique fashion sense that is both urban and polished. One of the standout pieces in his wardrobe is his collection of blazers. Farhan's blazers are not your typical stuffy, formal wear. Instead, they are modern and stylish, perfect for any occasion. Farhan Akhtar Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Actor-Filmmaker That We Bet You Didn’t Know!

What sets Farhan's collection of blazers apart is the attention to detail. He likes to play with fabrics, textures, and patterns to create a look that is both sophisticated and edgy. Whether it's a classic navy blazer or a bold, colourful print, Farhan knows how to make a statement with his blazers. But it's not just about the blazers themselves. Farhan's styling is what makes his outfits stand out. He knows how to mix and match different pieces to create a cohesive look. From pairing a blazer with a crisp white shirt and jeans to layering it over a graphic tee, Farhan's style is effortlessly cool. His collection is versatile. He can dress it up for a formal event or dress it down for a more casual occasion. It's this versatility that makes his style so appealing. Farhan Akhtar And Akira Shell Out Major Father-Daughter Goals In This Cool ‘Knock Knock’ Selfie (View PIC).

To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of these pieces from his wardrobe, shall we?

