Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): There's no better feeling than enjoying the summer season with frozen desserts. Keeping this in mind, actress Shilpa Shetty added a sweet touch to her weekend vibes by gorging on kulfi.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa dropped a couple of videos from her Sunday mood in which she is seen smiling brightly as she holds a plate of kulfi.

In the video, her expressions can't be missed as she satisfies her sweet tooth.

She was seen wearing a white printed dress.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#Sundayvibes, #Sundaybinge #kulfi."

Not only she shares her Sunday binge with her fans but also inspire with workout video.

Recently, Shilpa shared a video of her cardio drill. Taking to Instagram Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Let your #MondayMotivation be something that you love doing, what better combo than an amalgam of burning calories on some fab music." Any guesses what Shilpa listened to while working out? She played out the remix version of Chammak Challo and Oo Antava Vaa...

Sharing a glimpse into her workout mode, Shilpa wrote, "My routine today was the Lower Body Targeted Cardio Drill. It works the cardiovascular system & legs majorly, Glutes, Quadriceps, and Hamstrings. This routine can actually be added to a quick cardio session post-weight-training or as a finisher to your leg day training. But, it has to be timed. e.g.: You can do 3 or more reps for 60 seconds each."

The 'Baazigar' actor also shared a cautionary note saying, "(Just remember: If you have any knee or joint condition, please consult with your physician before attempting this.)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The show is an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

