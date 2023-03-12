After completing the last leg of shooting in Kashmir, Karan Johar has finally wrapped up his directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to Instagram, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of wrap-up celebrations with behind-the-scenes along with a long note. In the pictures, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan were seen doing pooja on the sets. He also shared images of passing instructions to the film's cast and crew. He wrote, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..." Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Shares Pics From Kashmir, Shows Off His Cool Style Statement As He Poses for the Camera.

He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!"

As soon as the news was shared on Insta, the director's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Anil Kapoor reacted with heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Most special. can't wait." Shilpa Shetty dropped a comment, she wrote, "Can't wait to see this one."Tiger Shroff also commented, he wrote, "Woohooo congratsss." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Yes will definitely see you at...too excited #rockyaurranikipremkahani." Helmed by Johar, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. KJo recently announced the new release date of his film with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023." Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year. But later the makers pushed the date to April. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).