Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): As Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turned two years old on Tuesday, the actor threw a pink-colour themed birthday party for her.

Also present at the get-together was Shamita Shetty along with her beau and actor Raqesh Bapat.

Shamita and Raquesh met and fell in love in the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Shamita also shared a picture from the party, featuring the entire family, mostly dressed in pink and white outfits to match the party theme. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra can also be seen in the picture.

Shilpa shared her baby girl's cute cake on her Instagram Story, with a teddy on top of it.

Shilpa and Raj are also parents to nine-year-old son Viaan. (ANI)

