Singing sensation Rihanna has said her pregnancy and impending motherhood won't stop her from releasing new music. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, yes You're still going to get music from me." When jokingly asked if she will release lullabies, she laughed: "Oh my goodness, not a lullaby. My fans would kill me that they waited this long for a lullaby!" Rihanna Serves Some Valentine’s Day Fashion With Her Maternity Wardrobe, Stuns in a Red Leather Coat Dress.

In December, the 'Talk That Talk' singer promised new music is coming "soon, soon, soon", reports femalefirst.co.uk. In an exchange with a paparazzi, who asked: "Any new music? Anything?", she replied: "Soon soon soon." Rihanna previously promised her new album will be 'worth the wait', while she has teased fans can expect a "completely different sound". Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Debut With Beau A$AP Rocky Post Pregnancy Announcement! (View Pics).

The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker said she is "always" working on her music and despite fans' pleas for her to share her latest material, she wants to wait until she's completely satisfied. She said: "I'm always working on new music. Just because I haven't released an album in a few years doesn't mean I haven't been working on it. I'm not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I'm going to make it worth the wait - and it will be worth the wait." The 'Umbrella' hitmaker released her debut studio album ï¿½Music of the Sun' in 2005.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).