Madhuri Dixit is actively promoting her debut web series, The Fame Game these days. This Karan Johar backed series will interestingly see her as a very successful actress whose seemingly perfect life gets twisted after she disappears one day. The series will hit Netflix on February 25 and with barely 10 days to go, the actress is going all out with its promotions. Madhuri kickstarted her media interactions very recently and while she picked a red co-ord set earlier, this time it was a classic six yards that had her nod of approval. Madhuri Dixit Nene Soaks in Some Valentine's Day Mood As She Kickstarts the Promotions of 'The Fame Game'.

Styled by Ami Patel, Dixit's traditional look was conceptualised as simple but elegant. The drape belonged to the house of Torani. The saree was made from silk velvet fabric with a butterfly net and had hand embroidery all over it. Madhuri further paired her outfit with a matching necklace and delicate ear studs to go with. Blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, mauve lips, dewy eye makeup and well-defined brows completed her look further. Madhuri Dixit Continues Her Obsession for Ethnic Attires With this Vibrant Yellow Outfit.

Madhuri Dixit for The Fame Game Promotions

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. The trailer was recently unveiled by the makers and it received some rave reactions. The story has tints to thriller and drama to it and Dixit fans can't wait to see her cast a magical spell once again.

