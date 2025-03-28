Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actress Shilpa Shetty looked sensational in a black and white zebra-striped sari with an impressive moulded wooden bodice creation as she walked the ramp on day three of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

The 'Dhadkan' actress walked for designer Mohammed Mazhar to highlight his fashion collection, 'Jila Saharanpur,' which is a humble tribute to the artisans of his hometown, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Lakme Fashion Week shared a beautiful snap of Shilpa as she walked the ramp with confidence. The actress looked elegant in a zebra-striped saree. She complimented her outfit with bracelets and other ornaments.

"@theshilpashetty for Mohammed Mazhar at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI." Lakme captioned the post while sharing the photo.

After her rampwalk, the 'Dhadkan' actress appreciated designer Mazhar's initiative to honour the artisans of Saharanpur through his fashion collection. She hailed the 'Jila Saharanpur' collection as a new definition of "power dressing".

During the media interaction, Shilpa said, "I think it's a brilliant idea and a great initiative to create fashion and also create livelihood for these people in Saharanpur. I totally support the cause and the kind of fashion Mohamed churns out, I think it really is very innovative. It is very hard to work with wood, but he made it look so glamorous. It has given power dressing a new definition."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty. The series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil is a Pan-India multilingual film set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. (ANI)

