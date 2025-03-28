Comedian Kunal Kamra has trigerred a massive controversy with his "traitor" jibe at Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Upset by his remark, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where the show was recorded. Soon after, the owners of the club announced that they were shutting down the space for the time being. Many celebrities have reacted to the matter, and now, popular stand-up comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat reacted to the controversy in his latest video featuring Rohan Joshi, Aditya Kulshresht and Kaustubh Agarwal. Kunal Kamra Controversy: Stand-Up Comedian Moves Madras High Court Seeking Transit Anticipatory Bail Amid Row Over ‘Traitor’ Jibe Against Eknath Shinde.

Tanmay Bhat Reacts to Kunal Kamra Controversy

Tanmay Bhat shared a video on his YouTube channel on March 5, where he sat for a conversation with his comedian friends. Bhatt started the video by saying, "Once again, it's an interesting week for comedy." He later revealed how he started receiving calls asking about his well-being after the Kunal Kamra controversy. He said, "As usual, any comedian gets into trouble, I get a message, 'Tanmay, are you okay'?" In the video, Tanmay also revealed that in The Habitat, there was a place where photos of comedians were hung, and he used to ask Balraj, the owner of the venue, to have his picture there. To this, Rohan Joshi jokes, "Abhi waah bohot jagah hai."

Tanmay Bhat Reacts to Kunal Kamra Controversy in His Latest YouTube Video

Aditya Kulshreshth later jokes that Tanmay didn't land in trouble for India's Got Latent controversy as he was a guest on Samay Raina's popular talent show. For the uninitiated, the IGL controversy sparked after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made a controversial joke about "parents having sex," which not only upset people online but also invited legal trouble. ‘I Am Sorry for What I Said’: Comedian Samay Raina Expresses Regret in 'India’s Got Latent Case', Says ‘Will Be Careful Such a Thing Does Not Happen Again’.

On Friday (March 28), Kunal Kamra approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him for the controversial video.

