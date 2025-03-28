Nithiin and Sreeleela's much-awaited Telugu film Robinhood finally hit theaters on Friday (March 28). The action-comedy, written and directed by Venky Kudumula, has been generating buzz ever since news broke of Australian cricketer David Warner’s involvement in the film. Both cinema enthusiasts and cricket fans were equally excited for its release. Robinhood also features Shine Tom Chacko, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and Mime Gopi, among others, in key roles. As the movie arrived on the big screen, critics who had already watched it shared their reviews online. ‘Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu’ (I Love You): David Warner Speaks in Telugu at ‘Robinhood’ Pre-Release Event, Fans Thrilled (Watch Video).

The action entertainer is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Critics who have watched Robinhood have given their verdict on the film. The movie has opened to a positive response from critics. Sharing their overall experience, a critic stated that the first half is driven by its twists and comedic moments, while the second half becomes more serious with action and suspense. They also praised Nithiin’s energetic and charming performance and mentioned Sreeleela’s impactful portrayal despite limited screen time.

The Hans India: "Nithiin delivers an energetic and charming performance, while Sreeleela impresses with her beauty despite limited screen time. The cinematography is great and action sequence are stylish. Robinhood blends action, comedy and supence. Nithiin's performance, a strong supporting cast and catchy music make it an entertaining film."

Telugu 360: "Nithiin looked energetic and he had an entertaining role. He performed the role of Ram with ease and his dance movements were simple. He also looked stylish throughout the film. Sreeleela has no prominence in the film and the actress did her role as per the requirement. The comic episodes between Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore are good. These episodes saved the first half of Robinhood. This went missing in the second half. Robinhood is a film which generates smiles at times and it ends up as a decent one time watch if you go without expectations."

TeluguBulletin: "Robinhood is a decent comedy-oriented actioner that has lavish making values and a moderately engaging narrative. But the shortcoming is the half bake core plot is a bummer. But overall, it can be watched once as it keeps us engaged from start to end." David Warner To Make His Telugu Cinema Debut With ‘Robinhood’; Check Out Australian Cricketer’s First Look.

