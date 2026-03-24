Los Angeles [US], March 24 (ANI): The cast of season 2 of 'Shogun' has been expanded.

Risei Kukihara, Ryo Sato, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi and Takashi Yamaguchi have joined the new season of the historical drama series.

Also Read | Rajinikanth All Praise for 'Dhurandhar 2', Says, 'Aditya Dhar Box Office Ka Baap'; Director Calls It 'Superstar Moment' (See Posts).

As per Variety, Kukihara will essay the role of Gabriel; Sato ("Silence") will play Rin; Nishida ("Tobu ga Gotoku") will be seen as Joshin; Koichi ("Emergency Room 24 Hours") will play Saito; and Yamaguchi ("Letters from Iwo Jima," "Pachinko," "Accused") will play Kano.

They joined the previously announced cast members Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaido, Ren Meguro, Asami Mizukawa, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Masataka Kubota, Sho Kaneta, Yuko Miyamoto, Yuka Kouri, Tommy Bastow, Jun Kunimura, Yoriko Doguchi, Eita Okuno and Takaaki Enoki.

Also Read | ‘Quit or I’ll M*rder You’: British Actor Paapa Essiedu Gets Death Threats Over ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Casting.

FX has not yet divulged specific details about the new characters, or about the plot of Season 2, besides that it is "set over a decade after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds [Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, played by Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis] whose fates are inextricably entwined."

"Shogun" is adapted from the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks created the series and serve as showrunners.

Notably, in 2024, Shogun became the first Japanese-language series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)