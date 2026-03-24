British actor Paapa Essiedu has revealed he has received death threats, including messages stating "Quit or I'll murder you". The threats followed his casting as the iconic character of Severus Snape in HBO Max's forthcoming Harry Potter television series. Paapa Essiedu, known for his TV roles in I May Destroy You and The Capture, spoke out in an interview with The Times on March 21 about the severe backlash he has faced since the announcement of his involvement in the Harry Potter series.

Essiedu's casting, which was reported in December 2024 and made public in April 2025, ignited a debate among fans, largely around on the character's race and physical description in author JK Rowling's original Harry Potter books. In the Harry Potter film series, later actor Alan Rickman played Snape. The 35-year-old Paapa Essiedu earlier revealed that he was an avid reader of the Harry Potter books as a child, though he had not seen the original films. ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Confirms First Six Cast Members, Including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid – See Who’s Playing Who.

Paapa Essiedu Reveals Death Threats and Emotional Toll

Paapa Essiedu, who is of Ghanaian descent, shared with The Times that the threats have primarily surfaced on social media platforms like Instagram. In his interview, he mentioned, “Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally."

“It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered… That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job,” Essiedu said.

While expressing hope for his safety, the actor admitted that the abuse has taken an emotional toll. Despite the disturbing nature of the messages, Essiedu affirmed that the backlash has, paradoxically, fuelled his determination to make the character of Snape his own, driven by a desire for diverse representation in the wizarding world as a Black actor.

Actor Paapa Essiedu Cast as Snape in 'Harry Potter' TV Series - See Post:

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'Harry Potter' Series Casting Controversy and Fan Reaction

The controversy surrounding Paapa Essiedu's casting as Snape stems primarily from the character's established appearance in the Harry Potter novels, where he is described as having "sallow skin" and other features that some fans believe clash with Essiedu's racial background. This has led to accusations of "race-bending" and a perceived deviation from the source material by a segment of the fandom. John Lithgow Considered Quitting 'Harry Potter' Series Amid Backlash over JK Rowling's Views.

'Harry Potter' TV Series Season 1 Premiere Date on OTT

The new HBO Max Harry Potter series aims to be a "faithful adaptation" of the books, exploring the wizarding world in greater depth over a planned 10-year run. The Harry Potter series' first season is expected to premiere in early 2027.

Industry Response to 'Harry Potter' Series Casting

The intense reaction to Paapa Essiedu's casting is not an isolated incident within the Harry Potter universe, which has previously faced similar debates regarding diverse casting choices, such as the portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Cursed Child stage play. Last year, Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the original film series, publicly defended Essiedu, condemning the "racist" abuse directed at him. Additionally, Essiedu's past support for transgender rights, including signing an open letter condemning a UK Supreme Court ruling, had also drawn attention, though author JK Rowling stated in May 2025 that she would not, and could not, remove an actor for holding legally protected beliefs. 'Three Guesses': JK Rowling Takes a Jibe at ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Cryptic Social Media Post.

The ongoing debate shows the passionate, and at times extreme, reactions that can arise within fan communities when beloved characters are reinterpreted for new adaptations. As production continues on the ambitious Harry Potter series, the focus remains on how Paapa Essiedu and the other cast members will bring the iconic stories to a new generation of viewers amidst such intense scrutiny.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).