Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): The makers of the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer folk thriller 'VVAN' have announced the film's release date.

The film, which marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first collaboration, will be released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan Productions Changes Social Media DP to Indian Tricolour Amid Boycott Calls for Upcoming Film.

The makers of the upcoming folk thriller took to their Instagram account to share the release date, along with a new poster.

"The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!" read the caption posted by Balaji Telefilms.

Also Read | Writer Steve Pepoon, Winner of Primetime Emmy Award for 'The Simpsons', Dies at 68 of Cardiac Amyloidosis - Know More About Him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJtDGeuviRq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

According to a press release, VVAN is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations.

Earlier, the makers had given fans a first look at Sidharth and Tamannaah's starrer folk thriller.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJDv2r_sA_D/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever (TVF).

Meanwhile, Sidharth will next be seen in the rom com 'Param Sundari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari." Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)